Atlanta health care hub unveils location, holds back other details

Maria Thacker Goethe, CEO of the Center for Global Health Innovation, speaks during a press conference announcing the launch of a new "health district" in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

With its research universities, medical schools, health care tech firms, high-profile aid charities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta can be a leader in life sciences, but it needs a focal point and a coordinated effort, said Maria Thacker Goethe, chief executive of the coalition, formed by a merger of the Georgia Global Health Alliance and Georgia Bio.

“We hope this is the spark that allows the fire to grow,” she said. “This is going to catalyze the industry.”

Efforts at creating the district have been in the works for four years, involving Georgia Bio as well as scores of business leaders, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Deloitte and the Georgia Global Health Alliance.

City of Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens spoke during the Center for Global Health Innovation's unveiling of its proposed "health district" in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Dickens noted the site's direct access to a Marta station and the proximity of Tech Square and the airport.

Still, much remains undisclosed.

The hub has one large tenant, a company that is publicly traded, but whose name is not yet being divulged. There will be at least two other large tenants, but those names will not be announced until next year, Thacker Goethe said.

The initiative has received $26 million from an institutional investor, she said, but declined to identify the company.

She said the project thus far is being “enabled” by partnerships with Atlanta-based consumer fitness firm Sharecare real estate giant Transwestern.

The effort is also relying on help from a West Coast foundation that insisted on anonymity, Thacker Goethe said.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has previously reported that backers of the health hub have courted Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the charity associated with Microsoft’s founder. Both are invested in health care issues.

Neither responded to a request for comment immediately Wednesday.

The facility will include a “bio-bank” that keeps and provides biological specimens that can be used in research, said Thacker Goethe.

A study done for the Georgia Research Alliance several years ago showed Georgia’s life science sector lacked several key elements, starting with the lack of a nucleus, she said. “We didn’t have a place. So you can check that box.”