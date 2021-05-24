ajc logo
Actor Gerard Butler visits police while filming in Georgia

A small Georgia police department got a big surprise when a Hollywood star stopped by to visit.The Rincon Police Department posted photos on social media of actor Gerard Butler posing with officers in front of its headquarters in Effingham County west of Savannah. (AJC file photo)

By The Associated Press

RINCON — A small Georgia police department got a big surprise when a Hollywood star stopped by to visit.

The Rincon Police Department posted photos on social media of actor Gerard Butler posing with officers in front of its headquarters in Effingham County, northwest of Savannah.

The agency said in a Facebook post: “What a class act!”

News outlets reported Butler was in southeast Georgia filming a movie called “Chase.” He’s best known for roles in the graphic novel adaptation “300” and the “Fallen” franchise.

Film productions are making a comeback in Georgia after a yearlong hiatus forced by the coronavirus. Recent projects filming in the Savannah area include “Devotion” starring Glen Powell and Joe Jonas and Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

