5 charged with murder in drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Houston County boy

The four people arrested Friday on murder charges were: Bryce Michael Crosby, 20, of Kathleen; Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19, of Warner Robins; Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21, of Warner Robins; and Savannah McGahee, 17, of Warner Robins. On Saturday police arrested Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20, Warner Robins. All were being held without bond.

Investigators declined to provide details of what led them to arrest the suspects, nor have investigators mentioned a possible motive in the case.

Authorities did not say which ones, but three of the arrested were caught in Houston County and the fourth was taken into custody in White County in northeast Georgia.

