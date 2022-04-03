5 charged with murder in drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Houston County boy

Five young people were jailed on murder charges Friday in the March 25 fatal drive-by shooting that claimed the life of an 8-year-old boy on the east side of Warner Robins.
In a statement posted on Facebook late Friday, Houston County sheriff’s officials announced four arrests in the death of Jermarrion Pachino Cherry. On Saturday, officials announced a fifth arrest.
At least three of the suspects, who range in age from 17 to 21, have criminal records.
Cherry was shot in the head while he was in a parked car with some other children at a home on Virginia Dare Drive in a neighborhood just south of Russell Parkway near Robins Air Force Base. He died Monday at an Atlanta children’s hospital.
Sheriff’s investigators have said a car rode past the automobile that Cherry was in and that “multiple shots were fired” from the passing car. An adult with the children had “just stepped away” from their car and “was several feet away” when the barrage began.
The four people arrested Friday on murder charges were: Bryce Michael Crosby, 20, of Kathleen; Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19, of Warner Robins; Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21, of Warner Robins; and Savannah McGahee, 17, of Warner Robins. On Saturday police arrested Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20, Warner Robins. All were being held without bond.
Investigators declined to provide details of what led them to arrest the suspects, nor have investigators mentioned a possible motive in the case.
Authorities did not say which ones, but three of the arrested were caught in Houston County and the fourth was taken into custody in White County in northeast Georgia.
— Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff writer Rosana Hughes contributed to this story.
About the Author