8-year-old dies at Atlanta hospital after someone shot at car full of kids

The boy, identified as Jermarrion Cherry, was inside a vehicle with several other children waiting to leave a residence in the 200 block of Virginia Dare Drive with an adult when he was hit once in the head, the Houston sheriff’s office said. The gunfire came from another vehicle that drove past the residence and fired several shots about 9:15 p.m., authorities said.

Officials did not say if the shooting was targeted or at what residence and vehicle the suspect was trying to aim. The adult was just a few feet away from the vehicle as the shooting occurred, the office said.