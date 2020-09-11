4 arrested following shooting that killed 1, wounded 6

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 22-year-old Shimu Arkevious Donte Bryant of Sparta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Tuesday. GBI Agent Mary Chandler said a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on Sunday following the shooting in Sparta.

Two others have been charged with making false statements — 31-year-old Tiffany Barfield and 31-year-old Tiare El Chambers, both of Gordon.