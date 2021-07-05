ajc logo
X

3 killed at mobile home shooting in southeast Georgia

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A shooting at a mobile home park in southeastern Georgia left two women and a man dead, authorities said.

Bulloch County sheriff's officers found Brittany Sneed Mack, 35, on a porch outside a home while answering a call about a shooting Sunday night, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday. Suffering from a gunshot wound, she died on the way to a hospital.

ExploreMore than 100 dead animals found on Georgia woman’s property

Officers went inside the residence to discover Kristina Soles and Travis Sneed, both 37, also dead from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Authorities didn't release details of what might have occurred or announce any arrests, but they asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

The trailer park is located just outside Statesboro.

In Other News
1
3 killed at trailer park in southeastern Georgia
2
Fried expected to start for the Braves against Pirates
3
GA Lottery
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top