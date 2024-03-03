Georgia News

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

A ticket sold in Georgia matched five Powerball numbers in Saturday night's drawing for a $1 million payout.

By AJC staff reports
48 minutes ago

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has made the holder of one Georgia ticket a millionaire.

The lucky ticket had five of the numbers drawn for the jackpot — but unluckily not the Powerball — to nab $1 million. Two other tickets in Georgia had four of the numbers plus the Powerball, which are worth $50,000 each.

The lucky ticket was sold at Market At Stockbridge on Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge, according to Channel 2 Action News.

No one matched all the numbers in the lottery game where tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Powerball jackpot was an estimated $443 million Saturday and will grow by Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 3, 18, 27, 36, 53 and the red Powerball 12.

