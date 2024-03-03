$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing has made the holder of one Georgia ticket a millionaire.

The lucky ticket had five of the numbers drawn for the jackpot — but unluckily not the Powerball — to nab $1 million. Two other tickets in Georgia had four of the numbers plus the Powerball, which are worth $50,000 each.

The lucky ticket was sold at Market At Stockbridge on Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge, according to Channel 2 Action News.