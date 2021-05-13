ajc logo
Georgia man pleads guilty to impersonating airman

By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to attempting to serve as an airman of an unmanned aircraft system without obtaining an airman’s certificate, according to a news release.

Cheikh Hassane Toure pleaded guilty April 28 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.

In October, Toure was indicted by a federal grand jury.

On Aug. 26, 2019, Toure and another defendant intended to use a UAS to deliver contraband — including 14 cellphones — to George Lo, an inmate at Telfair State Prison, according to the release.

In Toure’s signed plea agreement, he admitted to not having the required FAA airman’s certificate to operate a UAS, according to the release.

