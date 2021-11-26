Georgia man gets life in prison after admitting he set car on fire, killing 2

Derrick Lashun Hobbs pleaded guilty earlier this month in a Douglas County courtroom. On Tuesday, Hobbs was booked into the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, according to the state Department of Corrections.

In June 2020, Douglasville officers found the vehicle “fully engulfed in flames” behind a home on Colquitt Street, police previously said. When the blaze was extinguished, officers found the bodies of Lawanda Barrows, 59, and Layla Hobbs, 4.