Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump.
Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Dudley was denied bond and remanded back to the Bibb County Jail.
Dudley also has been charged with concealing a death.
Norwood’s body was found by a person out walking on the morning of May 7. Police believe he had been shot and killed at another location and then dumped.