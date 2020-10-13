Georgia man accused of shooting, damaging workers' $15K drone

While flying the drone, one of the workers said he heard three shots. When the drone landed, they saw two gunshots had destroyed the device’s $600 battery. The landing gear was also shot at least once, the police report indicated. They told deputies they were unsure whether only the landing gear would need to be replaced or the entire drone, which they said is worth $15,000.

When one of the employees returned to his vehicle, he heard another gunshot and pellets hitting a nearby tree and the top of his truck, authorities said. The workers confronted Pope, who denied shooting the drone, the police report stated. The employees then called police when they saw a long shotgun in one of the cars in Pope’s yard, authorities said.