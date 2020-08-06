Georgia EBT cards can now be used for online grocery shopping

The best way to determine if grocery delivery is available for your location is to visit the grocers’ websites. The delivery ZIP codes available are those where retailers are able to provide their full line of groceries, which includes the ability to deliver perishable items to that area.

Can SNAP be used to pay for delivery?

Only eligible food may be purchased with SNAP benefits; delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits.

List of states and districts currently offering the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For more on the SNAP online Purchasing Pilot program, visit fns.usda.gov.