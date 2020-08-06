X

Georgia EBT cards can now be used for online grocery shopping

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
SNAP benefits can now be used for online grocery shopping in 42 states

Georgians challenged financially and hesitant to shop inside grocery stores as COVID-19 cases continue to accumulate now have a relief thanks to a change in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP.

Georgians and SNAP recipients in 41 other states can now pay for groceries with their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards online. The recent development has been made possible through an expedited expansion of an online purchasing pilot program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Households receiving SNAP benefits in 42 states can use EBT to pay for grocery pickup and/or delivery from select retailers (though not for associated service fees).

Which retailers are offering the program?

Various retailers are offering the online grocery program throughout the country. However, Amazon and Walmart are offering the SNAP online option in most of the participating states, including Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. See the full list of retailers here.

How to know if a retailer delivers to your home?

The best way to determine if grocery delivery is available for your location is to visit the grocers’ websites. The delivery ZIP codes available are those where retailers are able to provide their full line of groceries, which includes the ability to deliver perishable items to that area.

Can SNAP be used to pay for delivery?

Only eligible food may be purchased with SNAP benefits; delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits.

List of states and districts currently offering the SNAP Online Purchasing Pilot:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

For more on the SNAP online Purchasing Pilot program, visit fns.usda.gov.

