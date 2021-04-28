Georgia deputy pleads for living kidney donor

“Dialysis treatment will help my kidneys to function and extend my lifespan a little longer but getting a kidney transplant will offer me a healthier, longer and normal life,” Kimble wrote on Facebook.

The disease has taken a toll, and the deputy wrote that he is barely able to get up in the morning.

“I want to be healthy AGAIN!!! I look forward to the day that I am not tired, unwell, and just be able to enjoy life to the fullest. A living donor can save my life,” Kimble wrote on Facebook.

Kimble said he is looking for someone with type O blood.

“By far asking another person to consider donating a kidney to me is difficult, but it greatly improves my chances of getting a transplant. But by getting a deceased donor kidney could take up to four or five years. I know this is a huge request but I have devoted so much of my life to making a difference for my family, friends, and community. By receiving a kidney would special to us all,” he wrote on Facebook.

If you think you might be a match, please contact Leanne Whitehead at 404-605-4605. The cost to donate a kidney will be covered by Kimble’s insurance, he said.

An account has been set up at Georgia Community Bank to assist with medical expenses.