Georgia deputy injured after jumping inside wanted man’s car on I-75

The man, who was wanted on charges of obstruction and fleeing and eluding, didn’t make it far — slamming into a median wall on I-75 with the unexpected passenger in his lap, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident started shortly after 9:30 a.m. when Deputy Dalton Mosley stopped a white Audi in the northbound lanes of the interstate for not having a license plate, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said. Mosley walked up to the sedan and identified its driver as Albany resident Darion Ponder, who was wanted in both Mitchell and Webster counties, authorities said.