Georgia could spend $78M to replace St. Simons Island bridge

The tall bridge is part of the Torras Causeway leading from Brunswick to the island.

The new bridge would be constructed about 55 feet north of the existing MacKay River Bridge, Nagel said, with traffic continuing to flow across the existing bridge during construction.

The new bridge would include two traffic lanes in each direction and a bicycle and pedestrian path. The path would connect with the existing bicycle pedestrian path along the causeway.

The fishing piers underneath the existing bridge would be demolished along with the existing bridge, DOT officials said. The fishing piers were closed as unsafe in February.