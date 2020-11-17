Georgia city records second homicide of year after teen’s death

Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Warner Robins, which marks the second homicide for the city in 2020.
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at the Village North Apartments on Ignico Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release shared with news station WMAZ.
Officers were called to Houston Healthcare where a teenager, later identified as Jamaal Smith, was being treated for a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Witnesses told police a car pulled up to the ambulance bay with the victim. The people inside the car left Smith with EMTs and drove away. The car was later found in the area of Johns Road, and officers found people who said they were with Smith at the time of the shooting.
Smith’s death is the second homicide for the city in 2020. Police are requesting assistance with the investigation. Anyone with information can contact police at 478-302-5380.