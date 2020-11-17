Georgia city records second homicide of year after teen’s death

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old at the Village North Apartments on Ignico Drive about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release shared with news station WMAZ.

Explore 2020 has been a deadly year for youths in metro Atlanta

Officers were called to Houston Healthcare where a teenager, later identified as Jamaal Smith, was being treated for a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.