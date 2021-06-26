Georgia Christian rapper Hulvey: Faith plays role in everything he does

So, who’s behind the name?

Hulvey “is a child of God,” the 22-year-old rapper/hip-hop artist explained in a recent interview. “That’s who I am. In the midst of my life searching, I think I’ve proven that I’m His.”

As a teen, Hulvey sought a place to fit in among his peers in high school. He wanted to be one of the cool kids. He searched for a place to fit in in music. But he did whatever he needed to do to get through life. At one point he even cleaned bathrooms in a grocery store.

Eventually, he realized that he was the most fulfilled “when I’m in Him.”

He believes his faith journey began at 4, although he says he didn’t truly know God until he was 16 or 17 years old. He was in Memphis on a mission trip where he saw “some really crazy things. I saw demons. ... People get killed. Then I heard the Lord and He said ‘follow. ‘ ”

Once he heard God’s voice in his heart, Hulvey said he broke down and just started weeping.

“I think God used that moment to shift so much of my perspective to realize that this life is for Him and not for these things around you,” said Hulvey.

His music, he said, went through a growth process as well.

He dropped out of college and moved to Atlanta to pursue his music.

His faith is on full display. Hulvey said the messaging is always intentional and what he calls “testimonial,” reflecting what he’s experienced and seen.

He hopes to help others know God as he did. And while his music can’t set people free, Hulvey hopes it can lead to the One who can.

Lecrae told The Christian Post that Hulvey’s “faith-driven messages are refreshing, but then he is also a very talented craftsman. He takes the art very seriously. He has a knack for making hit records.”

Caption Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Lecrae released the album "Restoration" in August and his book "I Am Restored" in October. Courtesy of Alex Harper

Lecrae and pop artist SVRCINA collaborate on the hit “Reasons,” Other guest artist include BigBreeze and Andy Mineo.

“He’s very talented, but he’s an avid learner,” said Lecrae in the Christian Post. " He calls and asks for advice often. He has consistently come to Bible studies led by us veteran artists and he is always growing. He’s not focused on himself and his career but on how he can help others. He doesn’t want the shine; he wants to share it. It’s refreshing.”

One Sunday Hulvey was at a block party at Crossover Church ATL inside the City of Refuge. Hulvey was moving boxes when a man man, crying, came up and hugged him, thanking him for his music.

He stays grounded by having good mentors around him and can help him grow spiritually.

He does his part in the church, whether dropping a verse or moving chairs. To some there, he’s not Hulvey the rapper but Chris.

“They will call me out,” he said, admitting there are times he needs more discipline. Among his mentors are Lasanna “Ace” Harris at Reach Records, and the record label’s founder, Lecrae, who “checks me in life and gives me wisdom.”

He also finds wisdom in the word of God.

“The more I hear His voice, the more I block out other voices,” he said.

It may be in his car or in his room. “A lot of stuff goes down in private places where nobody is looking and you can bare your soul to God.”

Much of the work on his album was done during the height of the pandemic . There were temperature checks before studio sessions but a lot of work was done when he was alone.

On “Nothing Like Jesus,” Hulvey bared his soul while in his room.

“There’s beauty in doing things with just me and God.”