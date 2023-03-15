Georgia caregivers face hurdles in caring for those with Alzheimer’s

Bell is not alone. A recent study by the Alzheimer’s Association paints an alarming picture of the toll that the debilitating and progressive disease takes on caregivers, the healthcare system and healthcare workers.

“This new report clearly shows that dementia caregivers need more support now and in the coming years,” Linda Davidson, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, said in a release.

Nationally, 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 are living with the progressive disease. according to the 2023 Facts and Figures report released annually by the Alzheimer’s Association.

In 2022, more than 11 million caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias provided an estimated 18 billion hours of unpaid care, valued at more than $339.5 billion, the report says.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for an estimated 60% to 80% of cases, according to the report.

In the mildest cases, people with Alzheimer’s may continue to work and drive with some assistance from relatives. In the most severe people can wander away, get lost and be at risk of injury or death.

However, it is a progressive disease with symptoms that eventually become severe enough to interfere with swallowing, remembering conversations and names, confusion, poor judgment, difficulty walking and speaking, depression and changes in behavior.

How quickly the disease progresses and what abilities are affected varies from person to person

Next week, Bell will travel to Washington, D.C. for the Alzheimer’s Association’s National Forum event, where advocates from all over the US will lobby lawmakers.

Bell’s mother, who is 77, is in the late stages of Alzheimer’s and now lives with Bell. She can take walks and feed herself but has to be monitored because she tends to have trouble chewing and putting too much food in her mouth. There are issues with memory and some behavioral changes.

Her father, who is 80 and was diagnosed in 2018, is has a mild case of the disease and is still able to live in the family home with support.

When the pandemic hit, Bell said it actually gave her a brief respite because she no longer had to be in the classroom or travel forth and back to her job.

“I finally felt like I was able to breathe for a little bit,” she said. “Just for a moment. I think Covid saved me.”

There are more than 100 potential treatments in the pipeline. Many though target early-stage cases of the disease, which Bell said will do little to help her mother.

However, she knows so many people who have recently been diagnosed that “hopefully it will benefit them.”

Caregiving by the numbers:

59% of unpaid caregivers report emotional stress due to caregiving.

38% of unpaid caregivers report physical stress due to caregiving.

The prevalence of depression is higher among dementia caregivers (30%-40%) when compared to caregivers for other conditions such as schizophrenia (20%) or stroke (19%)

Dementia caregivers report higher rates of chronic conditions including stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer compared to caregivers of people without dementia or non-caregivers.

The number of direct care workers needed between 2020 and 2030 – an estimated 1.2 million more direct care workers are needed, which is more new workers than in any other single occupation in the United States.

In Georgia:

52% of caregivers reported at least one chronic condition.

25% of caregivers reported depression; 12% report frequent poor physical health.