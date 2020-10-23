Georgia bank robber gets 20+ years in prison

Ronnie Dean Brown, a/k/a “Man,” 28, was sentenced to 252 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of bank robbery and other firearms charges.

Brown carried an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 30, 2017, when he threatened a teller at the Fifth Third Bank in Augusta and received cash before fleeing in an SUV. Then, on Jan. 16, 2018, Brown and Trivar Marquette Scriven, 35, of Augusta, wielded pistols to rob another Fifth Third Bank before driving away.