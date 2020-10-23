Georgia bank robber gets 20+ years in prison

An Augusta man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing two local banks.
Ronnie Dean Brown, a/k/a “Man,” 28, was sentenced to 252 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of bank robbery and other firearms charges.
Brown carried an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 30, 2017, when he threatened a teller at the Fifth Third Bank in Augusta and received cash before fleeing in an SUV. Then, on Jan. 16, 2018, Brown and Trivar Marquette Scriven, 35, of Augusta, wielded pistols to rob another Fifth Third Bank before driving away.
After the second robbery, a customer who spotted the men leaving the bank followed their vehicle and called 911. Richmond County deputies later located the empty vehicle and found the firearms used in the robbery, along with information linked to Scriven.
Scriven was arrested Feb. 1, 2018 in Massachusetts, and Brown was arrested Feb. 14, 2018 in Atlanta. Scriven previously was sentenced to 106 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and other charges.
Another defendant, Bennelle Marquette Evans, 34, of Augusta, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to related charges.