Georgia bailiff fired, charged with sexually exploiting disabled person

Robert Anthony Nalley, 73, who was working as a part-time bailiff, was terminated Oct. 7, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He was arrested as a result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in which he was charged with sexual battery and exploitation of a disabled person,” sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Elmer Horn said in an emailed statement to AJC.com. “His employment was terminated as a result of his arrest on criminal charges and information obtained during the investigation.”