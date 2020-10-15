Georgia bailiff fired, charged with sexually exploiting disabled person

A bailiff at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was fired after being accused of sexually assaulting a disabled person, authorities said.
Robert Anthony Nalley, 73, who was working as a part-time bailiff, was terminated Oct. 7, according to the sheriff’s office.
“He was arrested as a result of a criminal investigation conducted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in which he was charged with sexual battery and exploitation of a disabled person,” sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Elmer Horn said in an emailed statement to AJC.com. “His employment was terminated as a result of his arrest on criminal charges and information obtained during the investigation.”
According to a record from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred between Aug. 15 and Oct. 5 and Nalley’s alleged behavior was reported to authorities Oct. 5.
The investigation is ongoing. AJC.com has reached out for more information.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: