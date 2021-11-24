Genealogists should be mindful of big events that alter trajectories

What other events have had such a powerful impact? Wars from any era cause major disruptions, deaths, diseases and long-term effects. The Civil War devastated many households. The Spanish Flu of 1918-1919 wreaked havoc worldwide, and, without 24/7 communication like we have with today’s pandemic, one wonders how our ancestors coped. So what events changed your family’s path for good or bad? The death or incapacitation of the family breadwinner certainly would force major changes.

World War II letters surface

In genealogy, you always hope you’ll discover some long-lost document or family heirloom, though most people have no idea how to search for such things. The grandmother of writer Joel Chandler Harris had a family Bible that turned up in the 1990s among the belongings of the descendants of his aunt’s second husband, people who were not blood related to Harris. The Bible is now at Emory University.