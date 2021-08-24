ajc logo
Genealogist to speak on colonial times, slavery and Quakers

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy. Family History Center at 500 Norcross Street in Roswell. For Helen Cauley feature on Geneaology - Family Trees. (Parker C. Smith/Special)
Credit: Special

Genealogy
By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall educational seminar will be held virtually on September 11.

During the event, which will take place from 9:15 a.m. until 2:45 p. m. on Zoom, speaker Annette Burke Lyttle will cover three topics: “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel,” “Slavery, Quakers and the Underground Railroad,” and “Quaker Resources in the Family History Library and other Archives.” The meeting will begin with a short business session. The speaker is a nationally known genealogy lecturer, and her company is HeritageDetective.com.

The Cost is $15 for members and non-members, payable to the Georgia Genealogical Society via its website at gagensociety.org. Once registered, you can then sign up for the Zoom invitation and a confirmation will be sent to your email. Or send checks to GGS, P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355-2747 before September 2. The PayPal deadline is September 8. For additional information, see the website, or call Maggie at 678-800-8456.

The Georgia Genealogical Society, founded in 1964, is a membership organization. It holds four educational seminars a year and publishes a quarterly with articles on Georgia subjects and research tips. Past issues of the quarterly are at the Georgia Archives and other libraries.

Georgia politics subject of Lunch and Learn

Charles S. Bullock III, a longtime professor at the University of Georgia, will speak on Georgia politics at the Georgia Archives’ Virtual Lunch and Learn seminar on September 10. The free talk will be at noon, via MicroSoft Teams. For more information and the link to join, go to GeorgiaArchives.org. Or you can call 678-364-3710. Bullock is the author of numerous books and has taught at UGA for decades. For a career summary, check Wikipedia.org.

Tennessee State Library and Archives’ new location

The Tennessee State Library and Archives reopened in April at a new location in downtown Nashville. Check online at sos.tn.gov/tsla for all the details about where it is, the new parking arrangement and to take the virtual tours. For anyone with Tennessee roots, it’s a great resource.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.

