Genealogist to speak on colonial times, slavery and Quakers

During the event, which will take place from 9:15 a.m. until 2:45 p. m. on Zoom, speaker Annette Burke Lyttle will cover three topics: “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel,” “Slavery, Quakers and the Underground Railroad,” and “Quaker Resources in the Family History Library and other Archives.” The meeting will begin with a short business session. The speaker is a nationally known genealogy lecturer, and her company is HeritageDetective.com.

The Cost is $15 for members and non-members, payable to the Georgia Genealogical Society via its website at gagensociety.org. Once registered, you can then sign up for the Zoom invitation and a confirmation will be sent to your email. Or send checks to GGS, P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355-2747 before September 2. The PayPal deadline is September 8. For additional information, see the website, or call Maggie at 678-800-8456.