Genealogical society meeting to focus on slave records, church documents

The meeting, which begins at 9:45 a.m., will include three sessions. At 10:10 a.m., Stacy Ashmore Cole will present “They Had Names: Stories from Liberty County, Georgia, Slavery Records.” At 11:20 a.m., Brian Hecker explores “Presbyterian Church Records as a Source for African American Genealogy.” He’ll continue with session 2 on the same topic after a lunch break. The cost of the meeting is $12 for members or nonmembers. The deadline for registering by mail is March 9. Send checks to the Georgia Genealogical Society at P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355. If you use the website gagensociety.org for PayPal registration, the deadline is March 4. See the website seminar page for details. After registering, you will receive a link for the meeting. The meeting will not be recorded, so if you can’t attend due to internet issues, you may ask for a refund.

March 11 Lunch and Learn lecture

The March 11 Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn lecture will be virtual only and will be uploaded on the YouTube channel that day. Sara Butler will speak on “From Racetrack to Runway: How the Coca-Cola Candlers gave Atlanta its airport.” The site of the present airport was once a speedway for auto racing. Butler’s lecture will be an exciting tale of this transition, so it will be well worth watching. Much of the focus will be on Asa G. “Buddie” Candler Jr. and many aspects of his life. Butler’s website is asasbriarcliff.com. For more on the Georgia Archives programming or the link for this talk, see GeorgiaArchives.org.