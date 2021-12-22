GBI: Suspect sought who stole FedEx driver’s car, hit Columbus deputy

The Muscogee County deputy was taken to a hospital with an injury to his leg and has since been released, according to the GBI. The Muscogee sheriff’s office requested the state agency’s assistance investigating the case when it determined multiple deputies had shot at the vehicle while the suspect was driving away.

The incident began about 7 p.m. Dec. 15 with the report of a carjacking at a gas station in Columbus, the GBI said. Deputies were sent to the Circle K in the 7300 block of Veteran Parkway after a FedEx driver said his car had been stolen from outside the gas station.