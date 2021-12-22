GBI: Suspect sought who stole FedEx driver’s car, hit Columbus deputy

Authorities are trying to identify a suspect who they say stole a FedEx delivery driver’s vehicle last week and then hit a deputy with the stolen car during an attempt to take him into custody.
The Muscogee County deputy was taken to a hospital with an injury to his leg and has since been released, according to the GBI. The Muscogee sheriff’s office requested the state agency’s assistance investigating the case when it determined multiple deputies had shot at the vehicle while the suspect was driving away.
The incident began about 7 p.m. Dec. 15 with the report of a carjacking at a gas station in Columbus, the GBI said. Deputies were sent to the Circle K in the 7300 block of Veteran Parkway after a FedEx driver said his car had been stolen from outside the gas station.
The driver said his package scanner was still inside the car when it was stolen, and deputies were able to use it to track the vehicle to the intersection of Toney Drive and Buford Avenue, the GBI said. When they spotted the car, the deputies tried to use their patrol vehicles to block it in.
However, the suspect put the stolen car in reverse and backed into one deputy’s patrol vehicle, the GBI said. The suspect then pulled forward and hit a deputy in the leg with the vehicle, the GBI said. Both deputies pulled out their handguns and shot at the car as the suspect drove away, the agency said.
The FedEx package scanner later pinged again at the intersection of Victory Drive and Engineer Drive. When officers went to that location on Thursday, they found the stolen car abandoned. The carjacker has not been identified or located.
The GBI determined the car had been hit twice with gunfire, but the bullets did not enter the passenger compartment. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the GBI’s Columbus Regional Investigative Office at 706-565-7888.
The incident brings the number of shootings involving law enforcement officers the GBI has investigated this year to 96. That ties with the total number of similar incidents the agency was asked to investigate in 2020.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
