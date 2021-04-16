ajc logo
X

GBI seeks Norcross man in Middle Georgia road-rage killing

Deron Demond Bell, 20, of Norcross, is wanted by the GBI on murder charges related to a road-rage shooting in Greene County that left a South Carolina man dead.
Deron Demond Bell, 20, of Norcross, is wanted by the GBI on murder charges related to a road-rage shooting in Greene County that left a South Carolina man dead.

Credit: GBI

Credit: GBI

News | 24 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The GBI is actively searching for a Gwinnett County man charged with murder in a recent road-rage shooting on a Middle Georgia highway, officials said.

The state agency took out an arrest warrant for Deron Demond Bell, 20, of Norcross, in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs Jr. of Manning, South Carolina, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

According to the initial investigation, Briggs was shot while driving on I-20 in Greensboro the morning of April 9. Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a wreck at mile marker 132, where they found Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds already dead at the scene.

The GBI was called to assist with the investigation and took out the warrant against Bell the following day, Miles said. The investigation is ongoing, but now the agency is requesting assistance from the public and has released Bell’s identity and photo. The GBI, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service have been actively involved in searching for Bell, Miles said.

Anyone with information about Bell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top