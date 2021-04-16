GBI seeks Norcross man in Middle Georgia road-rage killing

The state agency took out an arrest warrant for Deron Demond Bell, 20, of Norcross, in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Joseph Lee Briggs Jr. of Manning, South Carolina, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

According to the initial investigation, Briggs was shot while driving on I-20 in Greensboro the morning of April 9. Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a wreck at mile marker 132, where they found Briggs with multiple gunshot wounds already dead at the scene.