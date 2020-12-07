GBI reveals motive in deaths of women dumped off Rome bridge

Wilson also testified that once the women were ordered onto the side of the road, Brown searched them at gunpoint and eventually shot Campbell when she resisted, the News-Tribune reported. Wilson said Campbell was shot twice more before Richardson was also shot two times, and their bodies were dumped off the bridge.

Wilson also reported that the men left Richardson’s vehicle ablaze in a wooded area in Union City.

Explore Suspects denied bond in deaths of 2 women dropped off Rome bridge

When Watts’ attorney asked Wilson whether anyone admitted to the homicide, the investigator said no. Instead, the suspects accused each other.

“Watts blamed Brown and Pullen for the shootings, while Pullen blamed Brown and Watts,” Wilson said.

Wilson said while the three suspects and four fellow gang members were driving from Rome to Atlanta the morning after the shooting, Brown’s mother called to say that she found his wallet behind a TV in the living room, the newspaper reported.

Wilson said Watts later led authorities to the car. Police found the women’s DNA in the trunk where their bodies were placed.

The case will now go to a grand jury.