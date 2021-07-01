GBI: Hotel owner forced women to have sex with him in exchange for housing

A human trafficking case is being investigated by local and federal authorities at a hotel in Bartow County.
Investigators with Homeland Security are asking for the public’s health in identifying possible additional victims in the case involving Shreesh Tiwari, the owner and manager of a Cartersville Budgetel Inn, WSB reports.
Tiwari allegedly forced multiple women to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for housing, and if his advances were refused, he would evict them from the hotel.
Anyone who had forced sexual contact with Tiwari, was employed by him and worked for reduced or no wages, or any person who knows of someone who may have been a possible victim is urged to contact HSI at 1-866-DHS-2ICE or via online tip form.