GBI: Georgia deputy injured after being hit by stolen vehicle; suspect at large

A Muscogee County deputy was stopped by a FedEx driver around 7 p.m. after his car was stolen from a Circle K gas station along Veterans Parkway, the GBI said Monday. Authorities were able to track the car to the intersection of Toney Drive and Buford Avenue through the man’s package scanner, which was still in the car at the time it was stolen, the GBI said.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the stolen car with one deputy blocking the car from the front and the other from the back, the GBI said. That was when the suspect backed into the patrol car and then pulled forward, hitting a deputy in the leg, the GBI said.