GBI: Ex-McDonough officer arrested, accused of stealing $4,500

Dorsey said Rosborough, who had recently graduated from the FBI National Academy, had an excellent reputation.

“The day he became the commander, that unit really took off,” Dorsey said. “Very organized, very well-known throughout the state of Georgia, and Chad just did an outstanding job for us.”

Among the allegations, Rosborough allegedly used a government purchasing card for personal items.

“The investigation revealed Rosborough unlawfully took approximately $4,500 from the task force,” the GBI said in an emailed statement.

Rosborough was booked into the Henry County jail and later released on bond.