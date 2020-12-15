GBI: Ex-McDonough officer arrested, accused of stealing $4,500

A former McDonough police officer is accused of stealing $4,500 from the drug task force he commanded, the GBI said Tuesday.
Chad Rosborough, 47, who lives in Pike County, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of theft by taking and two counts of violation of oath of office, according to Earl Glover, GBI assistant special agent in charge.
On June 19, 2019, former McDonough police Chief Preston Dorsey contacted the GBI in reference to money missing from the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, Glover said. Rosborough was a police major and commander of the task force.
Rosborough resigned the day after being placed on administrative leave, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
“When we heard these allegations, it’s just like a numbing effect when they’re telling you about a member of your team who has been with you for a long, long time,” Dorsey said at the time.
Dorsey said Rosborough, who had recently graduated from the FBI National Academy, had an excellent reputation.
“The day he became the commander, that unit really took off,” Dorsey said. “Very organized, very well-known throughout the state of Georgia, and Chad just did an outstanding job for us.”
Among the allegations, Rosborough allegedly used a government purchasing card for personal items.
“The investigation revealed Rosborough unlawfully took approximately $4,500 from the task force,” the GBI said in an emailed statement.
Rosborough was booked into the Henry County jail and later released on bond.