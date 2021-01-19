GBI: 17-year-old in Clayton accused of sharing porn online involving toddlers

In December, a tipster reported an online user who was sharing images depicting the sexual exploitation of young children, according to a GBI spokeswoman. That tip led investigators to Jeremiah Anderson.

On Friday, the GBI and Clayton County fugitive squad executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home. He was later arrested and charged with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and five counts of distributing child pornography, the GBI said. Anderson was booked into the Clayton jail.