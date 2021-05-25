Gas shortages linger in metro Atlanta as recovery stalls

QuikTrip has enough fuel for its 144 metro Atlanta outlets, said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, company spokeswoman. “QuikTrip is resupplied and OK on fuel supply.”

However, Felix Turner, a spokesman for Kroger, said the availability of gas depends on fuel grade.

The grocery chain has 110 fuel centers in metro Atlanta and all currently have regular grade gas, he said. “Diesel and premium grades have been a bit slower to recover. We expect supplies of diesel and premium to improve over the weekend.”

However, demand is also likely to spike this weekend, a traditional time for hitting the road as Memorial Day gives many Americans an extra day off.

More than 1 million Georgians will likely travel this weekend, up 62% from last year, according to Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead.”