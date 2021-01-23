Gangster Disciples leader from DeKalb sentenced to life in prison

Evidence at trials showed that the Gangster Disciples were responsible for 24 shootings from 2011 through 2015, including 12 murders, according to Christine’s office.

Glass was among members of the Gangster Disciples convicted of racketeering conspiracy involving murder in May 2019. Craig, also known as Shake, was convicted three months later.

“The Gangster Disciples are a ruthless gang that preyed upon our communities for far too long, and Craig and Glass were the driving force behind the devastation the gang caused,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said in an emailed statement. “It is our goal to dismantle these organized, violent criminal enterprises and we could not do it without the efforts of the FBI-led Safe Streets Gang Task Force and its state and local partners.”

Glass led the “H.A.T.E.” committee for the gang, tasked with enforcing the violence, according to investigators. In his role, Glass ordered his band of teenage shooters to kill at least 10 people. Craig served as a board member, the highest-ranking position in the Gangster Disciples. Prosecutors said he was responsible for violence, drug trafficking and murders.

The DeKalb County and Atlanta police departments assisted in the investigation, which involved several federal agencies.