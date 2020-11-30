Gale-force winds, rain and snow lash much of Northeast

“Hold on to your hats!” the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted as gusts exceeding 50 mph and heavy rainfall bore down on a large swath of southern New England.

Authorities warned of the potential for widespread power outages and dangerous street flooding during the evening rush hour. They said there was a heightened risk of isolated tornadoes in some areas, including southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.