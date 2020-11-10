Gainesville police release sketch of man wanted for assaulting, robbing woman

The woman said the man punched her in the face several times, while holding on to her purse, while she was walking to the Carrington Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Crest Park Point around 11 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said in a news release.

“The female bravely attempted to defend herself and fend off the attacker, sustaining superficial injuries to her face, arm and leg,” police said.