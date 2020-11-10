Gainesville police release sketch of man wanted for assaulting, robbing woman

Gainesville police have released a sketch of a man they say is wanted for punching a woman and stealing her purse while she was walking home.
The woman said the man punched her in the face several times, while holding on to her purse, while she was walking to the Carrington Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Crest Park Point around 11 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said in a news release.
“The female bravely attempted to defend herself and fend off the attacker, sustaining superficial injuries to her face, arm and leg,” police said.
After he snatched her purse, the man ran to the back of the apartment building, according to the release.
Police described him as about 5-foot-6 with a medium build. He wore a black jacket, red shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a black knit cap, authorities said.
Gainesville police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to call 770-535-3783.
