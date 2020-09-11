Gainesville man arrested, accused of rape, child molestation

A Gainesville man, who is a registered sex offender, has been arrested and accused of rape and other sexual crimes against a girl, authorities said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Daniel Morales on Wednesday afternoon after helping conduct a monthlong child molestation investigation with Flowery Branch police, according to Flowery Branch Investigator Robin Kemp.
Morales is charged with aggravated sodomy, rape, aggravated child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes, Kemp confirmed. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.
Authorities said the investigation began May 28. Morales is accused of committing the crimes from April 2017 to December 2018. According to investigators, the crimes took place at Morales' home in unincorporated Hall County and at the victim’s house in Flowery Branch.
Morales knew the girl’s family, Kemp said.
AJC.com has reached out for more information about Morales' previous arrest and conviction.
The investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.