What type of facility or service is right for me or a loved one?

Memory care services are available at assisted living communities and personal care homes if they meet additional state requirements. These specialized units are for people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or other types of dementia who may be at risk of unsafely wandering outside the facility (eloping). Among the additional requirements that took effect in 2009, these homes must provide therapeutic activities, and staff must meet additional training requirements.

Respite care is temporary residential care that provides a break to a family caregiver. Personal Care Homes and Assisted Living Communities may offer this short-term service, and there are also in-home respite services.

Adult day care, nonresidential services in a group setting for people age 60 or older, is available at facilities licensed by the Department of Community Health. Georgia began licensing these in 2015.

Nursing homes, sometimes referred to as a skilled nursing facilities, provide around-the-clock health care services under the supervision of registered nurses and physicians. A nursing home is a step below a hospital. Medicare covers up to 100 days in a skilled nursing facility for each spell of illness. Qualified patients who need long-term care may also be covered by Medicaid.

MORE LINKS AND RESOURCES:

To find elder care resources and get help determining what type of care is appropriate:

Contact Empowerline, which serves the 10-county Atlanta region and features a comprehensive database of local services and supports available for older adults and individuals with disabilities. Empowerline's information and referral services are provided at no cost through the federally authorized network of Aging and Disability Resource Centers. Certified professionals and online resources are at empowerline.org or by calling 404-463-3333.

To find similar agencies out of the Atlanta area, go to the Georgia Aging & Disability Resource Connection.

