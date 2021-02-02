Ga. city sued by employees claiming police chief sexually assaulted them

A lawsuit filed this week by three former Jesup Police Department employees claims the city and its city manager ignored complaints about alleged incessant harassment, sexual assaults and sexual discrimination by Police Chief Mike Lane.
A lawsuit was filed on behalf of three female plaintiffs who are seeking damages from the city of Jesup, Lane and City Manager Mike Deal, according to a news release from the plaintiff’s lawyers. The lawsuit claims the police chief preyed on “young female employees” and subjected them to lewd, sexual comments and unwanted physical touching. The lawsuit was recently filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia.
“Chief Lane repeatedly asks to perform oral sex on all three Plaintiffs, including making vulgar and persistent comments about the way in which he performs oral sex,” the lawsuit alleges. The lawsuit further claims that “Chief Lane required hugs and kisses from all three women as a part of their job, and alleges that he sexually assaulted all three women on several different occasions, including allegations that he touched their breasts, buttocks, and/or genital area.”
In some cases, according to the complaint, Lane asked his employees to have sex with him at Deal’s personal cabin and other locations. One of the plaintiffs says she reported Lane’s sexual harassment to various supervisors throughout her employment, but she said no one took action. The complaints were investigated by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department, which allegedly found that Lane violated Jesup’s sexual harassment policy.
Lane has not faced disciplinary action, according to the complaint.
“The suit alleges the City of Jesup and its City Manager Mike Deal have ignored a clear pattern of sexual harassment and sexual assault by Chief Lane toward multiple female employees. It further alleges they have knowingly permitted Chief Lane to sexually assault our clients, and abuse his power,” read a statement from the plaintiff’s lawyers at Buckley Beal.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also investigated sexual criminal misconduct claims against the police chief, who is still employed by the city. The GBI began reviewing the complaint, filed with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in December, according to WTOC-TV. In the report, the former employee claims the chief several times tried to talk her into having sex with him, made numerous sexual remarks and inappropriately touched her on one occasion.
