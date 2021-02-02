Ga. city sued by employees claiming police chief sexually assaulted them

Lane has not faced disciplinary action, according to the complaint.

“The suit alleges the City of Jesup and its City Manager Mike Deal have ignored a clear pattern of sexual harassment and sexual assault by Chief Lane toward multiple female employees. It further alleges they have knowingly permitted Chief Lane to sexually assault our clients, and abuse his power,” read a statement from the plaintiff’s lawyers at Buckley Beal.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also investigated sexual criminal misconduct claims against the police chief, who is still employed by the city. The GBI began reviewing the complaint, filed with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, in December, according to WTOC-TV. In the report, the former employee claims the chief several times tried to talk her into having sex with him, made numerous sexual remarks and inappropriately touched her on one occasion.

