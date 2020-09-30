Ga. city named ‘most neighborly’ community in America in new ranking

The site considered the most recent Housing and Urban Development study, showing crime rates in U.S. cities, which in turn, according to Neighbor.com, reveals a connection between lower crime rates and “strong community bonds” and a “sense of community well-being" in American towns.

Other primary elements of the site’s methodology include:

Charitable giving;

“Formal volunteering,” or volunteering for organizations;

“Informal volunteering,” or doing favors for friends, family and neighbors;

Community well-being, which came from a study that surveyed people on whether they felt safe, happy and proud of their home communities.

The city that happened to exhibit all of the above happens to be in Georgia, just two hours east of Atlanta. Augusta was named the No. 1 most neighborly place in the U.S. The ranking found that 87.5% of itemized tax returns filed by people living in Augusta included charitable giving. Additionally, the average amount that those folks donated to charity was nearly $7,000, according to data obtained from the IRS data compiled by Magnify Money.

A report about volunteering and civic engagement showed that nearly 25% of Augusta’s population has put in hours volunteering for an organization of their choosing and another 11.2% of Augustans choose to carpool to help out their fellow citizen.

“Almost 9 percent of people reported doing some “informal volunteering,” which includes doing favors for friends and neighbors. That’s the very definition of being neighborly,” read a portion of the Neighbor.com statement about Augusta.

There were 24 other cities that were considered the bee’s knees of neighbors. Take a look at the complete top 25 list below:

Augusta Salt Lake City Columbia, South Carolina Lancaster, Pennsylvania Portland, Oregon Minneapolis Washington, D.C. Spokane, Washington Greenville, South Carolina Rochester, New York Ogden, Utah Jacksonville, Florida Seattle Colorado Springs, Colorado Sacramento, California Bridgeport, Connecticut Lakeland, Florida Baton Rouge, Louisiana Denver Grand Rapids, Michigan Tucson, Arizona Philadelphia Charlotte, North Carolina Honolulu Fort Myers, Florida

For more on the Neighbor.com ranking, visit https://www.neighbor.com.