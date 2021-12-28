Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Funeral service today for Roswell football star Robbie Roper

Robbie Roper, 18, died Dec. 22 following complications from surgery.
caption arrowCaption
Robbie Roper, 18, died Dec. 22 following complications from surgery.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. for Robbie Ronald Roper Jr., the Roswell High School quarterback remembered as a leader on and off the field.

Roper, 18, died Dec. 22 after being hospitalized with complications from surgery in Gainesville, Florida, according to his family. A senior with multiple scholarship offers, Roper was the Region 5-7A offensive player of the year after throwing for more than 3,000 yards for a top-10 team in Georgia’s highest classification.

ExploreRobbie Roper remembered as ‘model citizen’ on and off field

“A great quarterback, he was an even better teammate,” his online obituary states. “His energy and optimism were contagious. Hard-working, honest, and humble by nature, he was profoundly proud of all that he and his team had accomplished.”

Roper’s funeral will be held at Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock. He is survived by his parents, an older sister and numerous other relatives.

A member of Roper’s extended family has established a fund to help pay funeral expenses and to support a sports scholarship in his name. The family has asked that donations be made to the fund in lieu of sending flowers.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for coverage of the service.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Photos of the year: For the AJC
41m ago
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl, mother missing from Cumming
1h ago
GBI identifies man killed in police shootout at DeKalb Walmart
14h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top