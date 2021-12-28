Funeral service today for Roswell football star Robbie Roper

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. for Robbie Ronald Roper Jr., the Roswell High School quarterback remembered as a leader on and off the field.
Roper, 18, died Dec. 22 after being hospitalized with complications from surgery in Gainesville, Florida, according to his family. A senior with multiple scholarship offers, Roper was the Region 5-7A offensive player of the year after throwing for more than 3,000 yards for a top-10 team in Georgia’s highest classification.
“A great quarterback, he was an even better teammate,” his online obituary states. “His energy and optimism were contagious. Hard-working, honest, and humble by nature, he was profoundly proud of all that he and his team had accomplished.”
Roper’s funeral will be held at Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock. He is survived by his parents, an older sister and numerous other relatives.
A member of Roper’s extended family has established a fund to help pay funeral expenses and to support a sports scholarship in his name. The family has asked that donations be made to the fund in lieu of sending flowers.
