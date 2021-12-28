Funeral service today for Roswell football star Robbie Roper

Roper, 18, died Dec. 22 after being hospitalized with complications from surgery in Gainesville, Florida, according to his family. A senior with multiple scholarship offers, Roper was the Region 5-7A offensive player of the year after throwing for more than 3,000 yards for a top-10 team in Georgia’s highest classification.

“A great quarterback, he was an even better teammate,” his online obituary states. “His energy and optimism were contagious. Hard-working, honest, and humble by nature, he was profoundly proud of all that he and his team had accomplished.”