Fulton buys new vehicles

Eleven Fulton County departments are getting new vehicles, a $1.5 million purchase county commissioners approved Wednesday.

The Fulton County Police Department will receive eight Ford Interceptor patrol cars to replace old ones, at a cost of $43,500 each. That’s a total of $348,000.00, bought from Brannen Motor Co. of Unadilla.

Ten other county departments will share 18 new vehicles: 12 vans, four 4-door Ford Explorers, one tow truck and one International State Body Truck.

Five of the vehicles are going to the Department of Real Estate & Asset Management, three to the library system, and one or two each to other departments, according to the purchase agreement.

The $1.2 million purchase price will be distributed between three dealers: $840,976 to Rush Truck Center of Georgia, Inc., of Atlanta; $205,860 to Hardy Chevrolet of Dallas; and $170,230 to Wade Ford Inc. of Smyrna.

Except for two vehicles going to the Emergency Management Agency, the new buys will replace vehicles that have reached the end of their expected operational life. For light-duty administrative vehicles, that’s five years or more than 100,000 miles, according to the agreement.

“The Fleet Management Division has recommended replacement of these vehicles and equipment based on the age, mileage, and mechanical condition of the vehicles,” it says.