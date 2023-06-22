BreakingNews
Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan
X

Fulton buys new vehicles

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Eleven Fulton County departments are getting new vehicles, a $1.5 million purchase county commissioners approved Wednesday.

The Fulton County Police Department will receive eight Ford Interceptor patrol cars to replace old ones, at a cost of $43,500 each. That’s a total of $348,000.00, bought from Brannen Motor Co. of Unadilla.

Ten other county departments will share 18 new vehicles: 12 vans, four 4-door Ford Explorers, one tow truck and one International State Body Truck.

Five of the vehicles are going to the Department of Real Estate & Asset Management, three to the library system, and one or two each to other departments, according to the purchase agreement.

The $1.2 million purchase price will be distributed between three dealers: $840,976 to Rush Truck Center of Georgia, Inc., of Atlanta; $205,860 to Hardy Chevrolet of Dallas; and $170,230 to Wade Ford Inc. of Smyrna.

Except for two vehicles going to the Emergency Management Agency, the new buys will replace vehicles that have reached the end of their expected operational life. For light-duty administrative vehicles, that’s five years or more than 100,000 miles, according to the agreement.

“The Fleet Management Division has recommended replacement of these vehicles and equipment based on the age, mileage, and mechanical condition of the vehicles,” it says.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Live updates | Deep-sea robot found debris field possibly linked to missing Titan28m ago

MARTA picks firm to design Atlanta streetcar extension
1h ago

Credit: Submitted photo

Georgia Supreme Court hears arguments in Fulton detainee’s jail death
28m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia’s Rep. Greene swears at ex-ally Boebert on U.S. House floor
3h ago

Credit: cus

Atlanta adds jobs; employers expand their hiring horizons
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Fulton County to manage most city elections
38m ago
Catch-22 for clinics: States limit abortion counseling. Title X requires it.
3h ago
Fulton officials still wrangling over jail, other big spending
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Phil Skinner

WWII veteran, 104, keeps up with the ‘youngsters’ at senior water aerobics
GPB ousts Bill Nigut, cancels ‘Political Rewind’ show
Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top