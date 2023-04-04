Fulton sites set for House District 68 election

The few voters who would have used Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn will instead vote at Oakley Elementary School in Union City

“It’ll impact approximately four voters,” Williams said.

Board members unanimously approved that and one early voting location, the Gladys S. Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. That’s almost in the center of Fulton county’s part of the district, board Chair Cathy Woolard noted.

Early voting will be available there 9 am. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 12 to May 12; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and May 6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 13 and May 7.

Answering questions from board members, Williams said this special election will see the first use of upgraded electronic poll pads for voter check-in. Poll workers will be asked to assess the pads’ performance, she told Vice Chair Kathleen Ruth.

Information on District 68 candidates will be released when the qualification period ends at the close of business Wednesday.