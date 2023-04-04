Fulton sites set for House District 68 election

Fulton County polling locations, including one early voting site, are now set for the May 16 special election to fill the District 68 seat in the Georgia House.
State Rep. Tish Naghise, a Democrat, won the District 68 seat in November 2022 with 62.6% of the vote but died March 8, less than two months into her first term. Gov. Brian Kemp called for a special election to fill out the rest of the two-year term in the state House of Representatives. The Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections confirmed election arrangements at a special meeting Tuesday.
District 68 covers portions of southern Fulton and northern Fayette County, but Tuesday’s meeting dealt only with those polling locations in Fulton County, said Director of Elections Nadine Williams.
“It’ll be parts of Union City, South Fulton and Fairburn,” she said. That covers about 21,000 voters, Williams said.
At Williams’ request the elections board consolidated two of the eight Election Day voting sites, meaning there will be seven locations open May 16.
The few voters who would have used Bear Creek Middle School in Fairburn will instead vote at Oakley Elementary School in Union City
“It’ll impact approximately four voters,” Williams said.
Board members unanimously approved that and one early voting location, the Gladys S. Dennard Library, 4055 Flat Shoals Road in Union City. That’s almost in the center of Fulton county’s part of the district, board Chair Cathy Woolard noted.
Early voting will be available there 9 am. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 12 to May 12; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 12 and May 6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 13 and May 7.
Answering questions from board members, Williams said this special election will see the first use of upgraded electronic poll pads for voter check-in. Poll workers will be asked to assess the pads’ performance, she told Vice Chair Kathleen Ruth.
Information on District 68 candidates will be released when the qualification period ends at the close of business Wednesday.
