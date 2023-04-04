Fulton, DeKalb shelters packed with pets, plea for adoptions

The main Fulton shelter, built for a maximum of 150 animals, held 350 dogs on Friday; while the Midtown overflow had 80, according to Artist’s announcement.

The DeKalb shelter, built for a maximum of 450 dogs, had 490. And LifeLine’s own Community Animal Center in Atlanta had 61 dogs.

For every two animals in a shelter there are about three in short-term foster homes. LifeLine’s website currently lists 1,329 animals available for adoption, distributed between shelters and foster care: 1,161 dogs, 166 cats, one rabbit and one snake.

LifeLine posted follow-ups Monday on each county’s animal services Facebook page. DeKalb fostered or adopted 23 dogs by Monday, but the need to place 200 more remained.

Fulton’s shelters adopted or fostered out 28 pets in that time, but still needed to find homes for 200 more.

To adopt or foster animals go to www.fultonanimalservices.com, www.dekalbanimalservices.com or www.lifelineanimal.org, or go to any of the following locations:

• Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta

• LifeLine Animal Project Midtown, 981 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

• Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta

• DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee