Fulton commissioners argue over new vice chair

A brief power struggle, though largely symbolic, broke out at the start of Fulton County commissioners’ first meeting of 2024 during the selection of a new vice chairperson.

Commissioner Bob Ellis, who was absent Wednesday, had served in that role but had to be replaced because of a rule against vice chairs serving consecutive terms.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne nominated Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman for the post, but Commissioner Natalie Hall proposed Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.