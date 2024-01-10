BreakingNews
Fulton commissioners argue over new vice chair

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman listens during a meeting at the Fulton County government building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

A brief power struggle, though largely symbolic, broke out at the start of Fulton County commissioners’ first meeting of 2024 during the selection of a new vice chairperson.

Commissioner Bob Ellis, who was absent Wednesday, had served in that role but had to be replaced because of a rule against vice chairs serving consecutive terms.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne nominated Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman for the post, but Commissioner Natalie Hall proposed Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.

Pitts seconded Abdur-Rahman’s nomination, and Arrington seconded his own.

Hall said she thought commission rules required the vice chair to be chosen by seniority. Pitts said those rules changed a couple of years ago.

“We take nominations and we vote, period,” he said.

Arrington and Hall asked County Attorney Y. Soo Jo for a ruling. Jo said she read the ordinance to mean that seniority was a consideration in choosing a vice chair, not setting a “mandatory sequence.”

‘”In the past we have always selected based on seniority,” Hall said.

In two quick votes, only Hall and Arrington supported his nomination, while Abdur-Rahman clinched the seat with four votes: herself, Pitts, Thorne and Commissioner Dana Barrett.

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

