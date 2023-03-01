BreakingNews
UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
Fulton commission honors Jimmy Carter

Credit: Jim Gaines

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Fulton County commissioners proclaimed Wednesday as “President Jimmy Carter Appreciation Day,” reacting to the recent news that the former president has entered hospice care at age 98.

Amid six other proclamations for individuals and issues, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman read the resolution she sponsored recognizing Carter’s “legacy of leadership and commitment to the citizens of Georgia and the United States, and around the world.”

Abdur-Rahman said all commission members support the proclamation honoring the former president from Plains. She read through a summary of his life and career, noting the 1982 founding of the Carter Center in Atlanta, his receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize and years of volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

