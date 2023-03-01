Fulton commission honors Jimmy Carter

Amid six other proclamations for individuals and issues, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman read the resolution she sponsored recognizing Carter’s “legacy of leadership and commitment to the citizens of Georgia and the United States, and around the world.”

Abdur-Rahman said all commission members support the proclamation honoring the former president from Plains. She read through a summary of his life and career, noting the 1982 founding of the Carter Center in Atlanta, his receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize and years of volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity.