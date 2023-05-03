Fulton commission honors injured jail deputy

Unitas’ elbow was broken in the attack. Other inmates came to the deputy’s rescue, while orderlies and a jail sergeant pried Dosen off the her, records say.

“Despite the brutal and unprovoked assault, Officer Unitas showed remarkable courage, professionalism, and resilience in fighting off the inmate and calling for backup, while still managing to keep the situation under control and prevent further harm to herself, her colleagues, and the inmates under her care,” Thorne said.

Dosen, 51, was in jail on a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly pepper-spraying someone in the face on Jan. 27. He spoke in gibberish when interviewed about the attack on Unitas, according to jail records. He is now charged with aggravated assault and battery against a law enforcement officer.

Unitas, 25, was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is preparing to undergo physical therapy.

As soon as she recovers, Unitas will be back at work, because she loves working in the jail and with inmates, Thorne said.