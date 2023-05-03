Fulton commission honors injured jail deputy

A Fulton County jail deputy who lost part of her ear while being attacked by an inmate was recognized for “extraordinary bravery” Wednesday by county commissioners.
Commissioners proclaimed May 3 as Detention Officer Brooklyn Unitas Appreciation Day.
“She has a heart to serve our community like so many other law enforcement officers in our county,” said Commissioner Bridget Thorne, sponsor of the resolution. Unitas stood by in uniform, her left arm still in a pink cast from the attack.
Unitas thanked commissioners, Sheriff Patrick Labat and the sheriff’s office.
Unitas was handing out meals in the jail’s mental health unit April 7 when inmate James Dosen tried to push her over a second-floor railing, before knocking her down and biting off part of her ear, jail and court records say.
Unitas’ elbow was broken in the attack. Other inmates came to the deputy’s rescue, while orderlies and a jail sergeant pried Dosen off the her, records say.
“Despite the brutal and unprovoked assault, Officer Unitas showed remarkable courage, professionalism, and resilience in fighting off the inmate and calling for backup, while still managing to keep the situation under control and prevent further harm to herself, her colleagues, and the inmates under her care,” Thorne said.
Dosen, 51, was in jail on a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly pepper-spraying someone in the face on Jan. 27. He spoke in gibberish when interviewed about the attack on Unitas, according to jail records. He is now charged with aggravated assault and battery against a law enforcement officer.
Unitas, 25, was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is preparing to undergo physical therapy.
As soon as she recovers, Unitas will be back at work, because she loves working in the jail and with inmates, Thorne said.
