Full Appeals Court agrees to hear request to end Michael Flynn case

A terse order from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a majority of its members had voted to vacate a June 24 panel decision ordering the immediate dismissal of the case against Flynn and set oral arguments before the full court for Aug. 11.

Barr’s intervention in the case came after an extraordinary public campaign by Trump and his allies, prompting accusations that the attorney general had ended the prosecution of a presidential favorite for illegitimate political reasons.