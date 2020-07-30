Full Appeals Court agrees to hear request to end Michael Flynn case

WASHINGTON — The entire U.S. Appeals Court in Washington said Thursday it would take up a case involving Attorney General William Barr’s decision to drop the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, erasing a split decision by a three-judge panel in June ordering an immediate end to the case.
A terse order from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said a majority of its members had voted to vacate a June 24 panel decision ordering the immediate dismissal of the case against Flynn and set oral arguments before the full court for Aug. 11.
Barr’s intervention in the case came after an extraordinary public campaign by Trump and his allies, prompting accusations that the attorney general had ended the prosecution of a presidential favorite for illegitimate political reasons.
The trial judge overseeing the matter, Emmet G. Sullivan, decided to scrutinize the legitimacy of that request, appointing an outside critic who portrayed Barr’s move as corrupt and urged the sentencing of Flynn, who has twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about conversations with a Russian ambassador. But before the judge could hold a hearing, Flynn’s legal team persuaded two of three judges on an appeals court panel to order the judge to dismiss the charges without further review.
That panel ruling was a surprise, and both of the judges in the majority — Neomi Rao, a former Trump White House official, and Karen L. Henderson, a George Bush appointee, have been more willing in other cases than most of their colleagues to interpret the law in Trump’s favor.
A chief argument against their intervention was that the situation did not qualify for the extraordinary remedy of an immediate order to the trial judge — a so-called writ of mandamus — because an alternative was available: Sullivan could be permitted to make his decision in the normal course, and if Flynn did not like it, he could file an appeal.
The unsigned order from the full court signaled the majority of the judges who wanted to rehear the matter may be focused on that argument.