From AJC president and publisher: An investment for our community

On Sunday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution President and Publisher Andrew Morse provided subscribers with an update on the newspaper’s transformation into a modern media company. The letter is included in the print and ePaper editions. Here’s the news he shared.

Dear Subscriber,

There is a lot going on at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and I wanted to share some exciting updates with you.

We’ve kicked off an ambitious plan to transform this storied institution into a modern media company. The AJC’s mission is to be the most essential and engaging news source for the people of Atlanta, Georgia and the South, and we’re in the process of building out our team, expanding our newsroom, enhancing our user experience, and developing new products.

We’re doing this because we’re living through an extraordinary moment in history, and you deserve a news outlet that can provide you with trusted, credible and insightful information. We’re doing this because the way you consume the news is changing, and we need to keep pace if we’re going to remain an important part of your lives. We’re doing this because we need to give you more than the headlines; we need to tell stories and build products that make you happier and healthier and keep you entertained. We’re doing this because Atlanta is one of the most dynamic cities in the nation and Georgia will again play an important role in determining the next President of the United States. We’re doing this because it’s the right thing to do.

World-class journalism will always be at the heart of what we do. It’s what makes us essential. In the coming months, we’ll expand our coverage of core news beats such as politics, business, and education, and we will continue to invest in our award-winning investigative team. We’re also hiring new reporters throughout the state, beginning with Savannah, Augusta, Macon, Columbus and Athens.

In addition, we’ll expand our digital programming team, accelerating our transition into a 24/7 newsroom. As part of this effort, we’re also building out our video and audio teams, to ensure we’re telling the most important and the most interesting stories in the most compelling ways.

I hope by now you’ve downloaded and listened to our Politically Georgia podcast, hosted by the best political team in Georgia: Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut. We’re expanding that show to five days a week, starting next month. And the one and only Monica Pearson has joined us, with her weekly streaming video program, “The Monica Pearson Show” premiering later this fall.

One programming note to share: We’ve been working on a documentary film tied to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, titled, “The South Got Something to Say.” The film tells the story of the genesis of Atlanta hip-hop and explains how Atlanta is what it is today because of hip-hop and how hip-hop is what it is today because of Atlanta. The film will premiere at Center Stage Theater and start streaming in November.

We want you to get to know us better, and we want to get to know you. I’m going to send a note like this every month to let you know what we’re up to, and I hope you’ll reach out to let me know how we’re doing. We want our coverage and our products to reflect the community we live in, so we need to hear from you. We also hope you’ll tell your friends and family about the work we’re doing here and encourage them to check us out.

Thank you for subscribing to the AJC, and for all your support.

Keep Going,

Andrew Morse

LetterFromThePublisher@ajc.com

