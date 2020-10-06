Fresh fruit packs sold at Walmart recalled due to listeria risk

“The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection,” according to a statement from the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may still suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.