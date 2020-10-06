X

Fresh fruit packs sold at Walmart recalled due to listeria risk

News | 1 hour ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Recall has been issued in 9 states for apple and other mixed fruit packs

A fruit producer has announced that several of its fresh fruit packs sold at Walmart and RaceTrac have been recalled due to concerns about a listeria risk that has been detected in equipment used near the fruit.

Country Fresh has issued a voluntary recall on various containers of its “Freshness Guaranteed” “cut and/or sliced apples, grapes, mangos, pineapples and cantaloupe distributed by Walmart distribution centers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.” The recall originally was issued for only watermelon items sold at Walmart and RaceTrac’s distribution centers at select stores in five states. Now the recall applies to various fresh fruit packs in the nine states with “best if used by” dates between Oct. 3 and Oct. 11.

“The recall is a precautionary measure due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes detected on equipment used in an area near where these products are packed. FDA discovered these findings during a recent inspection,” according to a statement from the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes-fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may still suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The list of product codes can be found here, and the item descriptions can be found below:

APPLE GRAPE TRAY w/ CARMEL 2 lbs

GREEN APPLE SLICES 32oz

MIXED APPLE SLICES 32oz

RED APPLE SLICES 14oz

RED APPLE SLICES 32oz

CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 10oz

CANTALOUPE CHUNKS 16oz

SEASONAL FRUIT TRAY 40oz

SUMMER BLEND 5oz

TROPICAL BLEND 5oz

MANGO CHUNK 10oz

MANGO SPEARS 16oz

PINEAPPLE GRAPE MANGO BLEND 16oz

PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 10oz

PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 16oz

PINEAPPLE CHUNKS 42oz

PINEAPPLE SPEARS 32oz

RED GRAPES 10oz

SEASONAL BLEND 10oz

SEASONAL BLEND 16oz

SEASONAL BLEND 32oz

SEASONAL TRIO 32oz

Country Fresh has not received reports of illness, but Walmart has removed all items from its shelves and inventory. If you have questions about the recall, call the company’s customer service line at 1-877-251-8300 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

