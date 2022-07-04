Foundation pairs runners with wheelchair racers

This the second year Brandi Thomas, 24, has competed in the Peachtree Road Race’s wheelchair division, and she plans to come back again next year.
”I loved it,” she said.
Her accompanying runner, Meghan Degan, 32, has been running the race for about 10 years. This time, she ran with The Kyle Pease Foundation, which pairs athletes with disabilities with other runners.
This is the first year the foundation has had a competitive wheelchair group. There were 9 athletes with the foundation, each paired with another runner.
