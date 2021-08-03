Fort Benning dedicates memorial to Black soldier lynched on post in 1941

Bishop, whose district includes Fort Benning, said he was heartbroken to learn about Hall’s murder.

“This happened on this base. It happened in our community. Though Pvt. Hall was taken from us decades ago,” Bishop said, “this wound has been open for far too long. But thank God today we are coming together to heal.”

Hall grew up in Millbrook, Alabama, about 100 miles west of Fort Benning. He enlisted in the U.S. military in August of 1940 as it was building up its forces amid World War II. He was last seen alive during the afternoon of Feb. 12, 1941, according to FBI records. Fellow soldiers who saw him working at a sawmill that day told authorities he was heading to a store on base. He never arrived there. By early March, he was declared a deserter.

Later that month, military engineers were training just north of the regiment’s swimming pool when they discovered Hall’s body in a heavily wooded area. Hall’s hands were bound by rope, his neck was tied to one tree with a slipknot and his feet were bound with baling wire and tied to another tree.

The FBI concluded Hall had been “undoubtedly murdered by hanging.” Based on how he was killed and where his body was found, the FBI added, “it does not appear that one man could have committed the crime.”

Richard Liebert, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who trained at Fort Benning, contacted the base and Bishop’s office about Hall’s lynching after reading about it in The Washington Post in 2016.

“I was just aghast. I said that Fort Benning has to restore its integrity and set this right and do something,” said Liebert, a cattle rancher who lives in Great Falls, Montana. “It is never too late to do the right thing, though.”